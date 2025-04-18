Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Amphenol stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.