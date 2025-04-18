Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $229,000. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,518,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

