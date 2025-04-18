Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s Why

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $317.30 and last traded at $314.00. 3,807,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,948,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.72.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.67.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,952.35. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This trade represents a 48.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 32,998 shares valued at $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 855.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

