Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 314 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,464,000 after purchasing an additional 229,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after acquiring an additional 45,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,306,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $265,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $105.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.