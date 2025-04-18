Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78. 404,416 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 185,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The stock has a market cap of C$143.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.

