Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading 5.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.36. 97,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 13,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

