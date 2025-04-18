SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Decreased by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.