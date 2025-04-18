SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Short Interest Up 65.5% in March

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SRBK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 99,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,484. The firm has a market cap of $116.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 0.79. SR Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at SR Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SR Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,410.56. This trade represents a 5.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 14,975 shares of company stock worth $174,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

