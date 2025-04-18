Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 196600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$230.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its endotoxin activity assay (EAA) diagnostic and the toraymyxin therapeutic. The company also manufactures and sells proprietary reagents. The product line of the company consists of proprietary biochemical, EAA, and instrumentation.

