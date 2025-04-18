Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Southern States Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Southern States Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

