Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,076. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
