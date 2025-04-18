Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Down 30.5% in March

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHO. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,076. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

