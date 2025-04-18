Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,646 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.11% of Snowflake worth $55,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This trade represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total value of $52,087.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,968.75. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $143.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

