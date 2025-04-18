SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.24, but opened at $131.82. SiTime shares last traded at $131.32, with a volume of 18,859 shares changing hands.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.98.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock valued at $978,713. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 27,559.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,915,000 after acquiring an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,921,000 after buying an additional 97,062 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,673,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

