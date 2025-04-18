SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.72. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in SiriusPoint by 172.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

