Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
