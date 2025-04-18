Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 2,199,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 450,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.