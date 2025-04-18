Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Increases By 92.5%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,007,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. 4,997,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.05.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This is a boost from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
