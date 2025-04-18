Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Increases By 92.5%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,200 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the March 15th total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,007,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TBIL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.95. 4,997,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. This is a boost from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

