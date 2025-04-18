Short Interest in TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Declines By 57.3%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TechnoPro Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of TCCPY opened at $4.82 on Friday. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

