Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Increases By 42.9%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sow Good in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Sow Good in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sow Good during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sow Good Stock Performance
Shares of SOWG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $24.83.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
See Also
