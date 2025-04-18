Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Increases By 42.9%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sow Good in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Sow Good by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in Sow Good in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sow Good during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Sow Good Stock Performance

Shares of SOWG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,239. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Sow Good has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

About Sow Good

Sow Good ( NASDAQ:SOWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Sow Good had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sow Good will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.