Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Drops By 31.9%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 33,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,788. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Sodexo has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

