Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Drops By 31.9%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sodexo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
