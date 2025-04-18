Short Interest in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Rises By 51.5%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Snail Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:SNAL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 49,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,129. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.30. Snail has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Snail had a return on equity of 136.34% and a net margin of 3.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snail will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail during the first quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

