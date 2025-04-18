Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Expands By 86.0%

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:GINX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $27.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.
The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.
