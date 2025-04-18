Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Expands By 86.0%

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GINX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $27.81.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Institutional Trading of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC raised its position in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF ( NASDAQ:GINX Free Report ) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 1.62% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

