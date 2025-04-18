Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Increases By 61.3%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 541,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,735.0 days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Shares of RCDTF remained flat at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.26. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

