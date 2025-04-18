Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Increases By 61.3%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the March 15th total of 541,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,735.0 days.
Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance
Shares of RCDTF remained flat at $49.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.26. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $55.00.
About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica
