Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rises By 84.5%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Randstad Trading Down 2.1 %

RANJY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Randstad has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Randstad Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8427 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.14%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

Featured Articles

