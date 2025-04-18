Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rises By 84.5%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Randstad Trading Down 2.1 %
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.
Randstad Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.8427 per share. This is a boost from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.14%.
Randstad Company Profile
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.
