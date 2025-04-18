Short Interest in Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Rises By 100.0%

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWWI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rand Worldwide has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

Rand Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

