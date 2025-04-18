Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Drops By 36.1%

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQS stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQS Free Report ) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 10.46% of Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

