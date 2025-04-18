Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Rises By 125.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

