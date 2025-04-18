Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Rises By 125.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 125.1% from the March 15th total of 497,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after buying an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.