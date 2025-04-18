Short Interest in Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Drops By 39.4%

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the March 15th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interactive Strength Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 462,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.76. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $996.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interactive Strength stock. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Connective Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

