Short Interest in Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Drops By 27.3%

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,597,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Home Consortium Price Performance

Shares of HMCLF stock opened at C$3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.81. Home Consortium has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$8.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Consortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Consortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.