Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Drops By 30.0%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 11,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

