Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Drops By 38.6%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global X Solar ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RAYS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Global X Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Global X Solar ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Solar ETF

The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

