Short Interest in ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Decreases By 27.7%

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 1,221,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ENAV stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. ENAV has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

