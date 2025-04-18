Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Increases By 84.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the March 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF remained flat at $6.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

