Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Drops By 50.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DFIHY remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.38. DFI Retail Group has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

DFI Retail Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

