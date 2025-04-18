Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Rises By 73.3%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Daiwa Securities Group has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.92%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

