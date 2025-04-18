Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 32.8%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 767,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amesite Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMST opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Amesite has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Amesite had a negative net margin of 5,391.86% and a negative return on equity of 189.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Amesite Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Amesite at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

