Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Increases By 71.6%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the March 15th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

AIB Group Stock Down 1.5 %

About AIB Group

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

