Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 44.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 255,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Price Performance
NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aethlon Medical
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.