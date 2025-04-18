Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Decreases By 44.6%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 255,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

