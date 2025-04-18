Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 2.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after purchasing an additional 562,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,689,000 after buying an additional 350,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,899,000 after acquiring an additional 106,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 571,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.