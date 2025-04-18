Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 264,334 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,897 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 146,449 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

View Our Latest Report on ST

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.