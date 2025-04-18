Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

Shares of SRCRF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

