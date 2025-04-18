Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
Shares of SRCRF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Scorpio Gold
