SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Trading Down 6% – Time to Sell?

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 60,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,670,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

