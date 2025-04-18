SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

SCIA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.