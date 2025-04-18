Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 157.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 73,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 38,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

