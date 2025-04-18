SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 1.5 %
SaverOne 2014 stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $208.65.
SaverOne 2014 Company Profile
