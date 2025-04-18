SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Down 52.1% in March

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SaverOne 2014 Stock Up 1.5 %

SaverOne 2014 stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 64,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. SaverOne 2014 has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $208.65.

SaverOne 2014 Company Profile

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents. The company is developing SaverOne Driver Distraction Prevention Solution system, an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications; and solutions for detection of vulnerable road users.

