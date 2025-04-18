Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,418,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

