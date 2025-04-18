SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently bought shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP). In a filing disclosed on April 16th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SAP stock on March 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) on 4/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) on 3/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 3/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/20/2025.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $257.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.11%.

Institutional Trading of SAP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SAP by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.67.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

