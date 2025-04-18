Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Samsung Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

