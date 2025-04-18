Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 17,285 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Moller Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 98,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $11.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

