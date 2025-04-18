Russell Schundler Sells 5,964 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 570,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,738,984.57. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 265.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 72,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 855.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 210,753 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

